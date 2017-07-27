The three teens were all students at Henry M. Jackson High School in Mill Creek.

The three high school students killed in an early morning crash in Lynnwood on Wednesday have been identified by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victims are Landon M. Staley, 16; of Everett; Travin K. Nelson-Phongphiou, 16, of Everett; and Mikayla Sorenson, 15, of Bothell. The cause of death for each was listed as multiple blunt-force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said.

All three were students at Henry M. Jackson High School in Mill Creek.

A 15-year-old girl who was injured in the crash is a student at Cascade High School in Everett, according to the Everett School District. She was in serious condition Thursday afternoon at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The four teenagers were driving north in a Kia Sorrento in the 16900 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway around 4 a.m. Wednesday when their vehicle struck the trailer of a parked semitruck and drove underneath it, said a spokeswoman for the Snohomish County sheriff’s Office.

While it is legal for trucks to park trailers in designated areas along Alderwood Mall Parkway, the involved semi trailer was not parked in the correct direction. Instead, the front of the trailer faced oncoming traffic, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said. The violation is a civil parking infraction.

Dave Peters, principal of Henry M. Jackson High School, sent a letter to students and their families on Wednesday to notify them of the crash.