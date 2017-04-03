Lakewood police are looking for the parents of a 3-month-old boy who was found lying by himself in the grass around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Lakewood Police are asking the public for help in identifying a 3-month-old boy who was found lying by himself in the grass about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 8500 block of John Dower Road Southwest in Lakewood.

The area is residential, and the boy was lying by himself in the front yard of a home. Police canvassed the area overnight but were unable to locate the parents.

“The kid’s going to be fine — now the mystery is, why is he there, and who put him there?” said Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler.

The boy was found wearing a green-and-blue-striped onesie with the words “little brother” on the front. Lawler said he is in good health. “He doesn’t look like he’s been neglected,” he said.

The woman who found the child was walking in the area when she heard what she believed to be an animal in distress, police said. She used a cellphone flashlight to investigate and discovered the boy lying in the grass.

The child was taken to a local hospital and is under the care of Child Protective Services.

Lawler called the case bizarre. “In my 26 years I’ve never seen anybody leave a kid in the middle of somebody’s yard,” he said.

Anyone with information about the boy is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department, 253-830-5000, or South Sound 911 Dispatch, 253-798-4721.

