GEORGE, Grant County — Three people are dead and eight others injured in a two-vehicle collision near the town of George.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
The sheriff’s office says a vehicle with one occupant collided with a large van at the intersection of Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road Southwest, about five miles south of George.
The van left the roadway and rolled several times, ejecting many of the occupants.
The sheriff’s office says three of the van’s occupants died at the scene. Everyone else involved in the crash was injured and taken to hospitals.
The sheriff’s office says all the victims appear to be adults.
