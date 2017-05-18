Eyewitness reported a Ferris wheel cart flopped upside down and ejected the three occupants.

Two women and a child were injured in a fall from a Ferris wheel in Port Townsend on Thursday night.

KOMO-TV reported the incident happened in the downtown area during the Rhododendron Festival.

East Jefferson Fire and Rescue spokesman Bill Beezley said an eyewitness reported a Ferris wheel cart flopping upside down, ejecting the three occupants.

Officials say a 69-year-old woman, a woman in her 40s and a 6-year-old boy fell 15 to 18 feet and landed on the ride’s metal flooring. Officials say the older woman was in critical condition while the injuries of the other two were not life-threatening.

The ride was shut down and cordoned off for an investigation.

Officials said the rest of the festival is continuing as planned.