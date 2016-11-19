Three people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a collision Saturday night left at least one person trapped in a damaged vehicle, the Seattle Fire Department said.
The collision happened around 9:15 p.m. near the middle of the bridge. The vehicle damage was so severe that at least one trapped person had to be extricated from a vehicle, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
The condition of the three who were sent to Harborview wasn’t immediately known.
