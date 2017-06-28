A 25-year-old Texas woman was reported missing by her family after falling off a rock at Sunset Falls near Index.

A 25-year-old woman is missing after falling into the Skykomish River near Index Tuesday night, authorities said.

The woman, who is from Texas, was with family near Sunset Falls. She reportedly fell off a rock she was sitting on, and into the water, just before 8 p.m.

A Snohomish County search-and-rescue team and fire units searched the river and surrounding area for about one hour, until nightfall, when the search was suspended.

Earlier this month, a 49-year-old man also fell into the Skykomish River while he was walking along its banks near the town of Index. A woman who was walking with him called 911, but dive and rescue teams deemed the water near the falls — 28 feet deep and moving quickly with snowmelt — too dangerous for divers.

After a few hours of searching, the team concluded that the man had probably drowned.