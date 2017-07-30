A 22-year-old drowned while swimming in Lake Tapps near Allen Yorke Park Sunday evening, police said.

A 22-year-old drowned while swimming in Lake Tapps near Allen Yorke Park Sunday evening, police said.

Search and rescue crews responded to reports of a man who sunk below the surface while he was swimming around 7 p.m., according to East Pierce Fire and Rescue. Divers pulled his body from the water about 30 minutes later. Emergency officials tried to resuscitate him but weren’t successful.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, where he was pronounced dead.