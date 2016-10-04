City officials say the accident happened in one of the facility’s boilers.

SPOKANE — Two employees of Spokane’s Waste-to-Energy Plant are in critical condition after they were burned in an accident.

Spokane firefighters arrived at the city’s trash incinerator Tuesday morning after a report of multiple victims being burned.

The Spokesman-Review says the two workers were taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

City officials say the two victims were men and that the incident took place in one of the facility’s boilers.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The facility will be closed to residential garbage haulers for the rest of the day.