The 15-year-old boys have been hospitalized, and are said to be conscious and alert.

Firefighters rescued two 15-year-old boys who fell through ice at a Snohomish County lake Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The teens have been hospitalized.

The rescue effort was launched shortly before 4 p.m. when a dive team responded to Lake Serene north of Lynnwood, said Snohomish County sheriff’s spokeswoman Shari Ireton.

Less than 20 minutes later, she reported the teens were safe and that the dive team was “standing down.” Firefighters with the Snohomish County Fire District 1led the rescue.

As of early Wednesday evening, the conditions of the 15-year-old boys were unknown. KOMO News reportedsheriffs officials said they were both conscious and alert.

According to a county website, the lake is 45 acres wide with a maximum depth of 23 feet. It is located west of Highway 99, between Mukilteo and Lynnwood.

Authorities urge people to stay clear of frozen waterways such as ponds and lakes during the area’s freezing temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, the Seattle region’s latest forecast shows frigid temperatures for the remainder of the week.