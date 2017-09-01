Two people were injured Friday morning in a multi-vehicle crash that blocked several lanes on the Aurora Bridge, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
All southbound lanes were closed and only one northbound lane was open following the collision, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation. All lanes were reopened around noon.
According to the fire department, the victims — a woman about 35 years old and a man about 45 — were taken to a hospital in stable condition.
