The cause of the fire and of the deaths are under investigation.
TACOMA — Authorities say two people have been found dead in a Tacoma house fire.
The News Tribune reports that the fire was reported at 2:45 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of South Yakima Avenue, near Lincoln High School.
Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke says firefighters arrived to find the home in flames. During a post-fire search, they discovered the bodies.
Both appeared to be adults. The cause of the fire and of the deaths are under investigation.
Most Read Stories
- KOMO cuts positions in newsroom
- UW seismologists ready to record rumble of Seahawks fans at playoff game vs. Lions
- Do you live in Seattle's most liberal or conservative neighborhood? Check our map. | FYI Guy
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Man dangling by neck from Colorado ski lift saved by professional slackliner
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.