TACOMA — Authorities say two people have been found dead in a Tacoma house fire.
The News Tribune reports that the fire was reported at 2:45 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of South Yakima Avenue, near Lincoln High School.
Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke says firefighters arrived to find the home in flames. During a post-fire search, they discovered the bodies.
Both appeared to be adults. The cause of the fire and of the deaths are under investigation.
