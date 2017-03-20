Detectives believe the victims knew the person who killed them, and a person of interest has been identified.

Police are investigating the deaths of two men Sunday in southwest Washington.

The Vancouver Police Department said officers were dispatched to a northeast Vancouver neighborhood late Sunday afternoon on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found the two men dead, police said in a statement.

Police spokeswoman Kim Kapp said Monday that no arrests have been made, but a person of interest has been identified. She says detectives believe the victims knew the person who killed them.