The home was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

SPOKANE VALLEY — Two people were found dead at a house fire in Spokane Valley after neighbors reported an explosion.

Crews were called to the home about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Spokane Valley police say most of the residence was in flames by the time firefighters arrived. They found two bodies when they entered the home, in the 1900 block of North Sipple Road.

Detectives from the Spokane Valley police were called to the scene.

KHQ-TV reported that multiple neighbors called 911 after they awoke to an explosion and saw the home on fire.