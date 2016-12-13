The woman who was driving the car was airlifted to a hospital, the State Patrol said. No other details were immediately available.

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Two children were killed on Camano Island on Tuesday when the car they were riding in crashed into a tree, the Washington State Patrol said in a tweet.

The car’s driver, a woman, has been airlifted to a hospital, the tweet said.

The victims were described as a small child and an infant. No other information was immediately released.

