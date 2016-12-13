The woman who was driving the car was airlifted to a hospital, the State Patrol said. No other details were immediately available.

Two children were killed on Camano Island on Tuesday when the car they were riding in crashed into a tree, the Washington State Patrol said in a tweet.

The car’s driver, a woman, has been airlifted to a hospital, the tweet said.

The victims were described as a small child and an infant. No other information was immediately released.