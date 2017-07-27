BELLINGHAM — An 18-year-old tourist from China has been found dead in Lake Whatcom a day after going missing from a youth camp.

The Bellingham Herald reports Bin Wang was among a tour group that was visiting Camp Firwood as part of a longer U.S. visit.

Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo says Wang was found in the water on Wednesday by a dive team after his shirt, shoes and other items of clothing were found the day before near a trail. Elfo says Wang did not know how to swim.

The executive director of the organization that operates Camp Firwood, Tom Beaumont, did not know Wang’s hometown in China.

Beaumont says Wang was the first death at the youth camp since it opened it 1955.