A county animal control officer says the facility did not have a required kennel license from the city of Tumwater.

TUMWATER — Eighteen dogs have died in a fire at a privately run animal rescue facility south of Olympia.

Thurston County’s Animal Services tells KIRO-TV that the animals died of smoke inhalation at the facility near Tumwater. Nineteen others were found safe in kennels inside the building. The agency says Thursday’s fire was ruled accidental.

Facility owner Sharon Gold says she was out of town but rushed back to the state when she learned of the fire, which started in the laundry room. She says there are no words to describe the loss.

County animal control officer Anna Johnson says the facility did not have a required kennel license from the city of Tumwater.

Gold says she had relocated to that location on Sunday and hadn’t had time to do that. She has been running Furever Homes rescue for seven years in the state.