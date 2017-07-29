The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission said Saturday was the mandatory start of 10-digit dialing for all Western Washington area codes.

You may have noticed Saturday morning that seven numbers won’t get the job done anymore to make a local call in Western Washington. Ten-digit dialing has begun.

Residents have to punch in the area code along with the telephone number to make a local call.

The change was needed, officials say, because a new area code — 564 — is being added throughout the region starting Aug. 28. New telephone numbers in the 206, 253 and 425 territories will be assigned a 564 area code, initially starting with the 360 area-code territory.

State regulators approved the new area code last year.

Officials say alarm, security and medical-alert systems should be checked to make sure they are unaffected by 10-digit dialing.