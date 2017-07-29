The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission said Saturday was the mandatory start of 10-digit dialing for all Western Washington area codes.
You may have noticed Saturday morning that seven numbers won’t get the job done anymore to make a local call in Western Washington. Ten-digit dialing has begun.
Residents have to punch in the area code along with the telephone number to make a local call.
The change was needed, officials say, because a new area code — 564 — is being added throughout the region starting Aug. 28. New telephone numbers in the 206, 253 and 425 territories will be assigned a 564 area code, initially starting with the 360 area-code territory.
State regulators approved the new area code last year.
Most Read Stories
- Washington distracted-driving law has drivers wondering if they can still drink coffee on the road VIEW
- Woman, 71, lost in Olympic National Park with dog, built shelter, ate ants
- Chinese millionaires pick Seattle as No. 2 place in the world to live, survey shows | FYI Guy
- Seahawks trade LB Kevin Pierre-Louis to Chiefs for D.J. Alexander
- Starbucks closes Teavana stores, doubles down on China coffee shops as quarter misses forecasts
The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission said Saturday was the mandatory start of 10-digit dialing for all Western Washington area codes.
Officials say alarm, security and medical-alert systems should be checked to make sure they are unaffected by 10-digit dialing.