A Castle Rock man was killed late Friday in a two-car crash, and the driver of the other vehicle was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
The Washington State Patrol has arrested a Sedro-Woolley man on suspicion of vehicular homicide after a car crash near Mount Vernon late Friday that killed a 23-year-old man.
The collision occurred on Highway 536 near Beaver Marsh Road, 2 miles west of Mount Vernon, around 10 p.m. Friday, according to the State Patrol.
The crash happened when a pickup truck driven by Cameron Grove, 30, of Sedro-Woolley, crossed the centerline and struck a car driven by 23-year-old Corey Keefe of Castle Rock head-on, according to the State Patrol.
Keefe, who died at the scene, was not wearing a seat belt, officers said.
Grove was treated at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center. A passenger in Keefe’s car, a 21-year-old woman, was treated at Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon.
