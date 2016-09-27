Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies are at the crash site to determine what happened. One other person suffered injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

A train and farm truck collided Tuesday evening in Stanwood, killing one person and injuring another, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The injured person, whose age and gender is unknown, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the department reported on Twitter shortly before 6:55 p.m. The extent of his or injuries is unknown.

The department said the crash occurred on Pioneer Highway. No further details on the deceased, such as age or gender, were immediately known. It’s also unclear what led to the crash.

Medical investigators will formally identify the deceased.

This post will be updated.