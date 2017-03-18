A 78-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman was killed Saturday when her car crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic on Highway 2, State Patrol troopers say.

Glorita McIntyre, 78, was driving east on Highway 2, about a mile north of Snohomish near the Highway 9 interchange, shortly after 3 p.m. when her Kia Rio hatchback struck a Suzuki Aerio sedan heading west and driven by a 31-year-old Seattle man.

A third vehicle, a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan also traveling west, then struck the Suzuki, the State Patrol reported.

McIntyre died at the scene. The man was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, then transported on to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. A Lake Stevens woman and a girl in the third vehicle were not hurt.

A Harborview nursing supervisor did not return a phone call seeking details about the man’s condition late Saturday.

The wreck closed down the highway for several hours.

State Patrol troopers were still investigating the cause of the crash late Saturday, Sgt. Mark Francis said.