Firefighters are responding to Seattle’s Woodland Park, where one person was injured by a falling tree in an off-leash dog area.
The Fire Department initially received a report just after noon Monday that a tree had fallen on two people, trapping them, and initiated a heavy rescue, according to the department’s Real Time 911 website. But spokeswoman Alice Kim said a short time later the heavy rescue was canceled because no one was actually trapped by a tree.
Kim said one person was injured, but she could not immediately provide further details.
The tree fell at the one-acre Woodland Park Off-Leash Area. It wasn’t clear whether the tree fell because of heavy snowfall. The park has reportedly been closed.
