The fire started after materials were left too closed to a natural gas fireplace.

A female staying at an Anacortes hotel was killed in a Sunday morning fire there, according to the fire department.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in one unit of the 26-unit Sunrise Inn Villas and Suites, in the 900 block of 20th Street. After forcing their way in, they found the female. CPR was administered, and she was taken to Island Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the Anacortes Fire Department.

The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the one unit.

The fire’s cause, according to the department, was combustibles placed too close to a natural gas fireplace. Damage was estimated at $50,000.