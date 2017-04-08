The cause of the fire at Shilshole Marina is under investigation.
One boat sank and two others were damaged after a fire broke out early Saturday at Seattle’s Shilshole Bay Marina.
Seattle Fire Department responded to the marina’s M Dock just after midnight and found a fire that had started on one boat, spread to a second, and endangering a third.
The boats were not occupied. A firefighter suffered a minor back injury while using a hose and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
Port of Seattle Police are investigating the cause of the fire.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.