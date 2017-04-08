The cause of the fire at Shilshole Marina is under investigation.

One boat sank and two others were damaged after a fire broke out early Saturday at Seattle’s Shilshole Bay Marina.

Seattle Fire Department responded to the marina’s M Dock just after midnight and found a fire that had started on one boat, spread to a second, and endangering a third.

The boats were not occupied. A firefighter suffered a minor back injury while using a hose and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Port of Seattle Police are investigating the cause of the fire.