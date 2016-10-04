Photo & Video Seattle’s flying its fall colors Originally published October 4, 2016 at 7:31 pm Kevin Ying, visiting from China, takes pictures of the colorful fall foliage in the parking lot of Seattle’s Gas Works Park on Tuesday. (Johnny Andrews/The Seattle Times) A visitor checks out fall foliage at Gas Works Park. Share story By Seattle Times staffThe Seattle Times Seattle Times staff Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryPhotos: Hurricane Matthew batters Caribbean, threatens Eastern U.S.
