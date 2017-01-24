Here’s a new twist in company team-building: Taking curling lessons together.

What better way to bond with your coworkers than to try to learn a sport that, chances are, none of you knows anything about?

Employees of Paladino and Company, a sustainability and green-building consulting firm in Seattle, did that recently with a group lesson at Granite Curling Club of Seattle. With roots in medieval Scotland, curling is a bit like shuffleboard or boules — but on ice.

Granite Curling Club members are also preparing for the USA Curling Nationals, which will be held Feb. 11-18 at Xfinity Arena in Everett.

More information: curlingseattle.org.