Here’s a new twist in company team-building: Taking curling lessons together.
What better way to bond with your coworkers than to try to learn a sport that, chances are, none of you knows anything about?
Employees of Paladino and Company, a sustainability and green-building consulting firm in Seattle, did that recently with a group lesson at Granite Curling Club of Seattle. With roots in medieval Scotland, curling is a bit like shuffleboard or boules — but on ice.
Granite Curling Club members are also preparing for the USA Curling Nationals, which will be held Feb. 11-18 at Xfinity Arena in Everett.
More information: curlingseattle.org.
