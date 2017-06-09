Share story

By
Seattle Times staff photographer

More than 90 years of tradition continued at Seattle Pacific University on Friday, June 9, 2017, as hundreds of graduating seniors and their families took part in the annual Ivy Cutting ceremony held on the campus in Seattle’s north Queen Anne neighborhood. Ivy Cutting marks the start of graduation activities at SPU. Graduate students receive their degrees Friday on campus; undergraduates will receive theirs on Saturday, June 10, at KeyArena.

Greg Gilbert