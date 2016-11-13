If you think parking is tight in downtown Seattle, try jockeying around 19 airplanes at the Museum of Flight’s Aviation Pavilion.

It’s not a small space, with more than three acres under cover.

But when you want to bring in the first Boeing 727 and the first presidential jet — the Air Force One used by Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon — you still have to move a rare Douglas DC-2 out of the way.

It’s not that heavy at 12,500 pounds. So staff and volunteers simply use human-horsepower to move the plane to a new position instead of hooking it up to a tug.

Leaning his shoulder into one of the landing gears, Don England says, “This is part of the Museum of Flight’s exercise program.”

Ted Huetter, also with the museum, says, “Airplanes aren’t as heavy as they look. There’s a lot of air inside.”

There’s no muscling around the British Airways Concorde weighing about 174,000 pounds. The supersonic airliner, a jewel in the collection, is capable of flying twice the speed of sound and first flew in 1978.

It’s towed across East Marginal Way South to temporarily get it out of the way.

Almost 20 staff and volunteers are needed to make sure aircraft do not hit each other and that it’s safe to cross the street.

It’s really a form of valet parking planned a year in advance on paper, computer and with modeling.

Some of the biggest planes in the pavilion were projects by Bob Bogash, a volunteer for the museum who helps “acquire, restore, fly, trade and maintain” aircraft including the 727, 737 and 747 Boeing prototypes, the Concorde and the Lockheed Super G Constellation. He says the museum is home to a “world-class collection.”

It took almost two decades for the museum to acquire the Concorde, still on loan from British Airways.

Now, the biggest prize, says Bogash, is one of two known remaining Boeing 314 Clippers. Only a dozen of the flying boats were built. One of the largest planes at the time, it was made at Boeing’s plant on the Duwamish and towed to Elliott Bay for testing. The first flight was in 1938 with the plane going to Pan American World Airways.

Two are deep in the ocean. Both were scuttled, one in the Pacific and one in the Atlantic. It would take millions to retrieve one, if one could even be found.

Should this ever happen, room would certainly be made in the pavilion.

As Bogash says, “If you collect big toys, you need a big toy box.”