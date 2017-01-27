Were you still sleeping at sunrise today? We've got you covered.

By
Seattle Times assistant metro editor

Sunrises over the Cascade Mountains — when it’s not too overcast, of course — can illuminate one of the most beautiful Pacific Northwest scenes.

This morning was no exception.

Seattle Times photographer Mike Siegel, working early, captured the vibrant, orange-yellow evidence to prove it in case you were still snoozing, or stuck indoors like me.

Thanks, Mike, from all of us.

Benjamin Woodard: 206-464-2236 or bwoodard@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @benjamdub.