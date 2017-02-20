The first presidential visit to the area was in 1880, before Washington was a state. More recently, President Obama was here in 2016, as was Donald Trump — as a presidential candidate.

Twenty-seven years after Washington Territory was founded in 1853, a president visited Seattle for the first time in 1880.

President Rutherford B. Hayes was the first to travel to the area while in office. Hayes arrived on a steamship and was greeted on the dock at Yesler wharf, according to HistoryLink.

The next president, President Benjamin Harrison, would come to Seattle in 1891, two years after Washington became a state in 1889.

President Theodore Roosevelt would be the third to visit Seattle. He stayed at the Washington Hotel during his 1903 stay.

President Barack Obama was the last president to visit Seattle, in June 2016.

Current President Donald Trump visited campaigned in Everett in August and in Lynden and Spokane in May.