The setting sun lit up Seattle's skyline last night, making for a dramatic scene as cloud hung over the city.

This isn’t your ordinary sunset photo.

Seattle Times photographer Erika Schultz — the sun at her back — turned her camera lens on the stunning Seattle skyline bathed in a rich golden light as clouds hung over the city Tuesday evening.

Four geese, passing through the center of the frame, make this shot special.

Here are some more taken last night in West Seattle.