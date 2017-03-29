Photo & Video Colorful ribbon on Hood Canal Bridge Originally published March 29, 2017 at 6:30 pm Updated March 29, 2017 at 7:16 pm A perfectly symmetrical rainbow lines up with traffic on the Hood Canal Bridge on Wednesday on the edge of Jefferson County. This view looks northwest. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times) A perfectly symmetrical rainbow forms over traffic on the Hood Canal Bridge, on the edge of Jefferson County. Share story By Ken Lambert Seattle Times staff photographer Ken Lambert Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times. Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryReader’s Lens | Pathway of petals
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.