It’s a chilly adventure on slippery roads and trails for hikers wanting to explore a frozen waterfall near Seattle.
Franklin Falls is a winter wonderland, with frozen cascades creating epic icicles.
Just off Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass at the Denny Creek/Tinkham Road exit, dozens of hikers and snowshoers navigated snowy and icy back roads Thursday to walk to the Franklin Falls trailhead. From there, the 1-mile trail follows the south fork of the Snoqualmie River to the partially frozen waterfall.
If you venture out, be wary of slippery road and trail conditions, dress for snow and have emergency supplies on hand. The Snoqualmie Ranger District North Bend office urges hikers and snowshoers to check the Northwest Avalanche Center forecast, www.nwac.us, and weather conditions before leaving home, or call the ranger station at 425-888-1421. A Northwest Forest Pass or America the Beautiful Interagency Annual Pass is required to park on the road near the trailhead.
The Washington Trails Association has more information about the Franklin Falls trail: http://www.wta.org/go-hiking/hikes/franklin-falls.
