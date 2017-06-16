With the help of proud family members, two grads colorfully marked their achievement at a Burien ceremony.

Family members adorned the students with leis made of candy, money and shells, as well as a headpiece called Kuiga, as part of their Pacific Islander heritage. Nafanua Aiga Ah Yen, who is of Samoan, Chamorro and Filipino heritage, plans to attend Highline Community College next year to study criminal justice, health or business. Farrah Letoe’e Gatoloai, who is of Samoan heritage, is going to Green River College to study pre-law.