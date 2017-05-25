Navy veteran Ed Siedlik has spent a lifetime working around cemeteries, including 26 years as foreman at Calvary Catholic Cemetery near the University of Washington. In the 1990s he started to place flags along the cemetery’s roadways honoring veterans and their families leading up to Memorial Day. The first batch was 50 flags, then he added 25 every year including flags for every state and branch of the military along with many many American Flags. Now there’s 400 and he’s retired from Calvary but he comes back every year volunteering to place the flags along the roadways throughout the gravestones.

Ed thinks of this as more of an honor than just volunteering. This is also the time of year his left arm gets really sore from pounding 400 pieces of rebar into the soil to support the flags. He’s 71 and says it’s good for him to visit grave sites of families he’s helped over the years and to honor the veterans for their service.