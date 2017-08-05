Do a barrel roll! Aerobatic pilot John Klatt rolled and twisted his way through the Seattle skies on Friday.

Lt. Col. John Klatt’s gravity-defying air show cut through the hazy skies of Seafair Weekend on Friday. His plane, the Screamin’ Sasquatch Jet Waco, is a 1929 Taperwing Waco outfitted with a jet engine capable of reaching speeds up to 250 mph. In addition to his Friday show, Klatt will fly twice on Saturday, at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., and again on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.