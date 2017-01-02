Writing down your meals, snacks and daily stressors helps clarify your true habits, and set healthy, reachable goals.

WHEN I NOTICE my eating habits going sideways, which happens every holiday season, I often decide in the New Year to eliminate one or several offending foods — sugar, gluten, etc. Every time, I’m surprised to see how holiday cookies or pizza have entered my diet more than I like to admit: i.e., every day.

But there are other ways to check in on what you’re eating post-holiday and to make changes to eat healthier and feel better.

Seattle nutritionist Angela Pifer recommends a less drastic and equally effective approach to adding in discipline in the new year — journaling.

Many of us take a hard look at what we are eating in the new year, after a month or more of indulging. Writing down what you eat is one of the easiest ways to see where you have gone off track, Pifer says.

Write down all your meals and snacks, including portion size and timing, she says. Journaling is also effective for understanding where other areas of your life (such as sleep and stress) are affecting your diet.

She has her clients write down what else is going on during the day: what time they go to bed and get up, and when they experience stress, such as a time of day at work. You also could add in your hunger score, from zero to 10 during the day.

Keeping a journal brings you back to your true habits. We might say we have wine twice a week, when really it’s five nights a week. Or we intend to go to bed at 10 p.m., but end up staying up until 11:30 watching television.

“We play tricks on ourselves,” Pifer says. “It is kind of cathartic, journaling and seeing, ‘Wow, I’m having a muffin every day.’ ”

Journaling for four to five days helps you see your habits. From there, you can set small, reasonable goals that last, rather than those that stick around only for a month or two, she says.

One of the big goals for many people is sleep. If you’re getting only five or six hours every night, sleeping more will make a difference, she says. You won’t have the energy to stick to more discipline in your diet if you’re tired and hungry, especially with food temptations everywhere.

“You can’t go off six hours of sleep … or be on blue-screen devices all day and not be in a stressed state,” she says.

Pifer said elimination diets like Whole30, a popular vegetable and protein-based approach to healthful eating, are helpful to understand how you feel when you take out sugar and other processed foods, but people have a tough time staying with them forever. If you have done one before, apply what worked for you to change your lifestyle, in addition to what you learned from journaling. What did you like? What didn’t you like?

“Try to carry a few of those habits forward,” she says.

I’m sure when I journal in the new year, I’ll discover a lot of those holiday cookies sneaked their way out of the freezer and into my afternoon snack. It’s better to know — and hopefully that will be all the motivation I need.