Seattle Times reporter Tyrone Beason and photographer Johnny Andrews discuss what it's like to be an African-American journalist in Seattle, in this video that originally appeared on Facebook Live.
Reporter Tyrone Beason and photographer Johnny Andrews sat down for a Facebook Live chat about their recent story, “Black Like Me,” and what it’s like to be an African-American journalist in Seattle.
Under Our Skin
Watch the full video above.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.