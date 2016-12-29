Watch The Seattle Times' pictures of the year, in slideshow format.

Usually on New Year’s Day, we turn our attention to the future and contemplate what will be.

But 2016, a strange and turbulent year by any measure, won’t let go that easily.

Even for those not suffering from postelection blues and obsessive thoughts of what could have been, the past year warrants reflection. And the images taken by Seattle Times photographers over that time (see details on the selected photographs here) offer the perfect portals through which to gaze at what has passed.

— Tyrone Beason, Pacific NW magazine writer

