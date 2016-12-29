Watch The Seattle Times' pictures of the year, in slideshow format.
Usually on New Year’s Day, we turn our attention to the future and contemplate what will be.
But 2016, a strange and turbulent year by any measure, won’t let go that easily.
Even for those not suffering from postelection blues and obsessive thoughts of what could have been, the past year warrants reflection. And the images taken by Seattle Times photographers over that time (see details on the selected photographs here) offer the perfect portals through which to gaze at what has passed.
— Tyrone Beason, Pacific NW magazine writer
Most Read Stories
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman decides to take a break from the 'privilege' of holding press conferences
- India jet-fighter deal poses threat to Boeing, Lockheed jobs in U.S.
- Debbie Reynolds, star of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ dies a day after daughter Carrie Fisher’s death VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.