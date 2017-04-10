Monthly events get off to an early start with a 6 a.m. yoga class, followed by a wild dance party.

I HAD NEVER seen such happiness at 7:30 a.m.: people jumping around, waving their arms, smiling and dancing like crazy.

I was one of them.

I didn’t start the morning that way. I went to Sole Repair Shop on Capitol Hill on a Wednesday to take part in Daybreaker Seattle, a monthly event that offers yoga along with an early-morning dance party. When I arrived, bleary, for the 6 a.m. yoga class, I was greeted by a woman wearing a red cocktail dress; music thumped over the speakers behind her. I felt like I had wandered into a nightclub. Was I dreaming? What was this madness?

Daybreaker Seattle daybreaker.com/city/sea

I checked the time: 5:55 a.m.

I set up my mat for yoga, as dapper photographers wandered around. I didn’t want to be documented at that hour.

I also hadn’t had coffee. Yes; I was grumpy.

Our yoga teacher, who sported silver sneakers with colorful lights in the soles, had had her coffee, she told us cheerfully. I didn’t blame her.

We started to practice. My body was tight and achy, which is normal at that hour. Still, I was glad to move and breathe. Our teacher took us through an all-levels flow that helped wake up my body, with standing poses to challenge our legs, and some backbends. The class had a few tougher moments during poses, but mostly I was happy to practice.

I hoped the practice would include a final rest, although, considering our nightclub surroundings, this did not seem guaranteed. So when the teacher called final rest, I was relieved, but music still thumped throughout. I suppose it was better that way; I might have fallen asleep, which is not ideal when you are gearing up for a dance party.

After class, people started dancing. I stared down from the second floor, wondering whether I was going to do this. The music throbbed, and a machine blew airy bubbles over the dancers.

I’m here to dance, I told myself. I chugged a cold-brew coffee and hit the dance floor.

As I swayed to the beat, warming up to jump in, I looked around and realized how much fun everyone was having. Also, it is extra awesome to wear yoga clothes and sneakers to a dance party. We were warm from yoga, and the dancers were even sweatier.

It felt like a club, but everyone was dancing with water or cold brew in hand — no alcoholic beverages in sight. They were having the time of their lives. It just took an alarm clock and some discipline to get there before work.

Soon, the DJ had us circle up, and professional dancers, including a tap dancer and a breakdancer, entered to ramp up the crowd. A mini-band marched through, playing trumpet and hitting drums. There was a photo booth, and people snacked on jerky and protein bars. Was it only 7:45 a.m.?

While it seemed over the top at first, once I let myself take in the full experience, I loved it. My days going out to dance at night are behind me, and yet here I could dance freely, after some yoga. It was a combo I didn’t know I needed in my life.

Daybreaker heads to a new location every month. You might be surprised by how much fun you have.