Check out the site of Seattle game developer Zoe Quinn for information about online harassment and ways to protect yourself and your online accounts.

With all the talk about Russian hacking efforts to influence the U.S. presidential election in favor of Donald Trump, now would be a good time to review online safety to protect your own accounts.

Seattle game developer Zoe Quinn and Alex Lifschitz created Crash Override, a free resource to help protect yourself and your online accounts. Although their work centers on online harassment, the resources also include general tips and information about staying safe online.

Quinn was the target of extreme harassment in 2014 during “Gamergate,” which began as a bizarre revenge scheme against Quinn and morphed into a campaign for journalistic ethics in the computer games press.

You can read more about Quinn’s story in our profile of her and other women in the gaming industry, and see what she and Lifschitz had to say about gaming culture and harassment during an online Q&A.