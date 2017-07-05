Plants from South America and South Africa produce sweet smells at nighttime.

IF YOU ENTERTAIN in the evening, or just like to go out and enjoy your garden after dark, add a sensory treat by planting night-fragrant plants in key areas of your garden.

Some of the best aromatic plants are from South America and South Africa, and although humans love their delicious aromas, the exotic scents these plants release into the evening air are not meant for us. They open their fragrant nectaries at night in hopes of seducing night-flying moths for pollination.

Brugmansia (angel’s trumpet) is the queen when it comes to plants with evening fragrance. Easily grown in a container, this tropical-looking, tender shrub from Brazil easily can top 10 feet tall. It features huge, hanging tubular flowers that come in a variety of colors and flavor summer nights with intoxicating fragrance.

Brugmansias are not hardy, but can be allowed to go dormant and then overwintered in a garage, or they can be kept actively growing in a warm, brightly lighted location during winter and moved back outside in early May.

Also native to South America, most varieties of Nicotiana (flowering tobacco) boast wonderful evening fragrance. The crown prince is Nicotiana sylvestris. This statuesque annual can reach 4 feet, sporting white, tubular flowers that glow in the moonlight and give off a wonderful essence that fills the entire garden. Seed taken in fall and scattered in well-drained, sunny locations usually germinate and produce flowers the following year.

The well-known bedding annual Petunia, also a South American native, can be highly fragrant, but not all share the gift. Choose a single variety with dark blue or purple blooms, and there’s a good chance it will perfume the evening air.

Mirabilis jalapa ‘Four O’Clock’ is an old-time heirloom. These tender perennials from Peru grow to 3 feet tall and produce a profusion of spectacularly beautiful, fragrant, funnel-shaped, 2-inch-long tubular flowers. The mottled and striped blossoms come in a wide variety of colors on the same plant. The blooms open from dusk, usually around 4 p.m., until dawn, while dispersing a delectable spicy-vanilla scent. Although normally pollinated by moths, the flowers also are irresistible to hummingbirds. These sun-lovers prefer well-drained soil. The best way to overwinter ‘Four O’Clock’ is to dig the tuberous roots in fall and store them in barely moist peat moss in an unheated garage. They occasionally reseed, as well.

Finally, I’ll always be grateful to the nursery employee who talked me into trying night phlox (Zaluzianskya capensis ‘Midnight Candy’). It took a bit of convincing. The foot-tall and -wide tender perennial from South Africa had attractive purplish buds, but the narrow green leaves were slightly weedy-looking. I changed my mind after the sun went down, and the buds opened to reveal highly attractive, inch-wide, pinwheel-shaped, snow-white flowers. It wasn’t the look of the flowers, however, but the cake-about-to-come-out-of-the-oven aroma that sold me on this plant. If you’re entertaining, don’t put this plant out where your guests can smell it unless you’re planning to serve something really tasty for dessert!

Night phlox can be tricky to grow in the garden, but it’s easy in a container. Give it full sun, and water sparingly. Although they normally bloom for a long period, flowering sometimes peters out. When you notice that’s happening, cut the foliage back to 4 inches tall, and fertilize with a balanced soluble houseplant fertilizer. It should quickly grow back for another long round of flowering. Cuttings taken in fall will root in water and should be ready for planting in the following spring.

By the way, in case you’re worried, the pollinating insects these fragrant flowers are trying to attract remain in their native lands, so you don’t have to worry about your guests being bombarded by amorous moths.