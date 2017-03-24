The focus will be on syrah at June’s Celebrate Walla Walla event.

IF THERE IS one area of the Northwest becoming known for syrah, it must be the Walla Walla Valley.

While this is partly based on the reputation of certain producers (Cayuse, Dusted Valley and L’Ecole come to mind), much of it is the region’s commitment to the variety closely associated with the northern Rhône Valley of France, and Australia (known there as shiraz).

Of the 2,700 acres of wine grapes grown in the Walla Walla Valley, more than 400 are syrah, making it the third-most-planted in the region. More than half of this is in The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater, a federally designated region on the Oregon side of the valley. The Rocks arguably inspires the most extreme examples of syrah, wines that offer aromas and flavors straight out of a deli: olive tapenade, prosciutto and smoked meats. Part of this is soil, and part of it is the region’s low-lying cool climate.

Three to try Here are three examples of Walla Walla Valley syrah from three areas of the region. Dusted Valley Vintners 2014 Stoney Vine Vineyard Tall Tales Syrah, Walla Walla Valley, $60: Stoney Vine is in The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater, but federal regulations don’t allow winemakers to use that on the label unless the wines are produced in Oregon. Regardless, this has become one of Dusted Valley’s signature wines, and it shows classic notes of The Rocks: savory black olive, smoked meat and saddle leather with dried brambleberry. Amavi Cellars 2014 Les Collines Vineyard Syrah, Walla Walla Valley, $41: Norm McKibben and Jean François-Pellet created Amavi Cellars in 2001 to showcase grape varieties beyond those from Bordeaux that dominate their illustrious Pepper Bridge brand. Naturally, syrah from the Walla Walla Valley is a centerpiece to Amavi, and sustainably farmed Les Collines ranks as one of the highest-elevation vineyards in the region. Its rich aromas of brownie mix and black cherry, with blueberries and moist earth, lead to a pleasing grip on the palate. College Cellars 2014 Cockburn Ranch Vineyard Syrah, Walla Walla Valley, $26: Attractive aromas of black currant, blackberry and dark chocolate lead to round and rich flavors of marionberry, boysenberry and devil’s food cake. Underlying notes of banana chip and lavender add to its amazing complexity and balanced structure.

Pepper Bridge and Amavi winemaker Jean-François Pellet points out that the valley — tucked at the base of the Blue Mountains — is a relatively cool region that can bring out flavors revealing distinctive black pepper and earthy notes in syrah. The soils, a mixture of ice age flood sediment and windblown loess, also add to the wines’ character.

Learn more about the syrahs of the Walla Walla Valley and the world at Celebrate Walla Walla, June 15-17. The focus this year is on syrah. Wine lovers should consider it a don’t-miss event.