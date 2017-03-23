When you’re riding the busiest piece of firefighting equipment in the city, there’s not much time to reflect. Life is what’s happening right in front of you.

SHE WAS BLUE when her neighbor found her at lunchtime, unconscious and slumped in an overstuffed leather chair.

Minutes later, her studio apartment is crammed with people in uniform who have been summoned to save her.

Getting there after the 911 call had been excruciating, even with light afternoon traffic: an 11-block drive with sirens wailing, followed by a cramped ride in a slim elevator that crept slowly toward the ninth floor, as if powered by AAA batteries. The hallways in the vintage apartment building are narrow, and the doorway barely wide enough to accommodate a modern gurney.

The woman’s neighbor is shaking with shock in the foyer, trying to process what might have happened had she not stopped by to see whether the woman could stomach lunch after a double dose of chemotherapy. As the stream of firefighters from Fire Station 2 enters the apartment with equipment, the neighbor presses herself up against a wall, answering questions from firefighters and the police.

The myriad pill bottles on the nightstand testify to the woman’s medical struggles. At 47 years old, she has T-cell lymphoma, lupus and a brain tumor.

Firefighter Matt Lujan is the first inside the apartment. He rode shotgun on Aid 2, the most-frequently dispatched piece of equipment in the entire Seattle Fire Department. Lujan calls the woman’s name as he checks her vital signs. Her pulse is strong, but she’s barely breathing. He places a breathing apparatus onto her mouth and nose, and manually pumps oxygen into her lungs. For the next 20 minutes, he will stand by her side, helping her breathe.

As the woman is prepared for transport to Harborview Medical Center with paramedics, Lujan hands off breathing duties to Nestor Mitchell, his partner for the day, and fills out paperwork that will accompany the woman to the hospital.

Even in the chaos, you can see the order. No one is idle. When the medic unit heads off to Harborview, firefighters who responded to the call mingle briefly in the street next to their equipment as passers-by take photos and ask what happened.

In a year in which we’ve been confronted with endless suffering — refugees adrift at sea, children pulled from the rubble of civil wars, squalid tent cities on our own streets — it is a profoundly moving experience to be reminded that there are people who move heaven and earth every day to save a life.

But try telling that to Lujan, who will respond to about one call an hour during his 24-hour shift on Aid 2.

“As firefighters, we’re on to the next thing,’’ he says. “I won’t even remember that call in the morning.”

Adds Mitchell, “People ask me what call I went on. I don’t even remember. It’s weird.”

THEY’RE A FAMILIAR sight — so much so, that it’s easy to forget they’re a lifeline for thousands of people, a source of contact and care, especially for people living on the streets.

Those 12 cherry-red Christmas package vehicles, big and boxy and missing only the bow, traverse our city streets tens of thousands of times a year. We see their flashing lights, and our only duty is to get the heck out of the way.

Seven Seattle Fire Department cars are medic units, staffed with firefighters trained as paramedics who administer advanced life support in the field under the remote direction of a Harborview doctor. The remaining five are aid cars, staffed with firefighters who are all emergency medical technicians trained to provide basic life support. (In June, the Seattle City Council approved an additional car in its 2017 budget to help cover the spike in daytime calls downtown and in Belltown.)

The city’s aid cars are the urgent-care centers of the department, where everyone is guaranteed glove-to-flesh contact regardless of the backstory. It’s a sort of Demilitarized Zone — a place that exists outside politics or judgment, where society’s values are brought to bear in Technicolor: A call for help will yield help. In the moment, every person matters.

It’s a place of grace, in every sense of the word. A cancer patient, an opium addict, an assault victim, a tourist passed out in a bar, a bicyclist injured by a careless driver; all will be cared for.

It’s also a place of efficiency and routine, where responsibilities are so delineated that two firefighters who never laid eyes on each other can climb into a vehicle and work together as if they had been partners for a decade.

That expertise doesn’t come cheaply, though: The city pays $1.3 million a year to staff a single car ’round the clock, and another $80,000 a year for leasing, maintenance and equipment, according to department spokeswoman Kellie Randall.

Aid 2 is housed inside Station 2, the city’s oldest working fire station, in Belltown. Not that it spends much time there. Though its primary coverage area accounts for only 1.25 square miles — a tiny fraction of the 84 square miles the department is responsible for — calls for Aid 2 have mushroomed over the years.

Last year, it responded to 8,121 aid calls, an average of more than 22 calls a day. The overwhelming majority, 5,588, were for general assistance. But Aid 2 also is everywhere it’s needed: fires, freeway crashes, natural-gas leaks, even water rescues.

“I would gamble to say it’s the busiest unit in four states,’’ says Capt. Vance Anderson, a 20-year veteran of the department who began his career at Station 2 and now heads its ladder company. “The aid car used to get 10 to 15 runs a day, and now it gets 20 to 30 a day.”

Population increase accounts for some of the spike in calls, most of which don’t require intensive assistance, says Anderson. But he suspects it has more to do with the proliferation of cellphones; people call 911 and keep moving, instead of sticking around to help.

“All fire departments are addressing this issue,’’ he says. “No one’s figured it out yet. I’m not sure it ever will be [figured out].”

IT’S 6:15 P.M., and the smell of orange chicken has infiltrated even the farthest reaches of the fire station, a landmark building from the 1920s that spans a city block on Fourth Avenue. Meals are a big deal here, and firefighters on duty take turns cooking and serving.

Firefighter Brandon Freeland ladles chicken onto a white platter. He’s standing in line for rice when a buzzer announces a new aid call from dispatch. He spears a piece of chicken with his fork and pops it into his mouth before setting his plate on the stove to join Tate Kyle, his partner for the day, on a rush-hour run to the Dutch Shisler Service Center off Denny Avenue, near Interstate 5.

The car, with lights flashing, is forced into opposing traffic three times to make its way east on Denny Avenue. A few pedestrians skitter into the crosswalk in front of the car instead of waiting, causing Kyle to apply the brakes. If he’s annoyed, he hides it well. Getting people to yield is a challenge.

Kyle parks the unit in the gravel alleyway next to the center, a safe place where alcoholics come to sober up. Inside the lobby, a homeless, diabetic 59-year-old man in a clean plaid shirt and buckled-up jeans is slumped in a metal-framed chair by the intake desk. His body is racked with a bad case of hiccups and a blood-alcohol level more than three and a half times the legal limit for driving.

The man stares vacantly, speechless and limp, as Kyle calls his name and pricks his finger to test his blood sugar. With help from staff, he lowers the man to a green foam mat on the floor and removes his jacket to take his vital signs, all the while calling his name. He notices the man is wearing a white hospital bracelet from Harborview.

“It looks pretty new,’’ Kyle says.

A wall sign looms: “Recovery is a journey, not a destination.” Nearby, a man waits patiently on a bench, bearing silent witness while Freeland interviews the staff for medical information and other details that will make it easier for doctors to treat the man when he arrives at the hospital.

Freeland, 46, came to the department 15 years ago after working ski patrol at Mission Ridge in his hometown of Wenatchee in the winters, and logging during the summers.

At some point, he decided he should get a career, he says, so he thought about what he enjoyed most — hard work and helping people — and took it from there.

He’s riding in the passenger seat tonight, so he’s in charge of the paperwork. He calls for an ambulance to transport the man to the hospital for evaluation. As they wait for the transport, he and Kyle drag the mat toward the door. It will take four people to lift the man onto a gurney.

At 6:30 p.m., Freeland and Kyle head back to Station 2 to finish dinner, which someone thoughtfully had covered with aluminum foil. Freeland manages six bites before the next call comes: A woman has passed out in the bar of a restaurant in Pike Place Market.

The aid car clanks and rattles and shimmies on the cobblestone streets as it approaches the Market. When the men climb out, a smoker outside provides his assessment: “She went from sober to hammered, like that,’’ he says, snapping his fingers.

The bar is full and noisy as the firefighters in blue and the paramedics in white shirts walk the length of the bar to where the woman, 49 and visiting from out of town, is splayed on the floor with her belly exposed. Kyle kneels to take her vital signs while a man with a mug of beer inches closer to the huddle for a look.

The woman’s boyfriend fills in Freeland on the events: She drank a shot, went to the bathroom and collapsed when she returned. Meanwhile, Kyle runs through a series of tests to see whether she’s really unconscious.

“A lot of times, we get bad information,’’ he says. “Some of it might be good, so we listen to all of it, and do our own assessment. We don’t take anything we hear as fact.”

After about 10 minutes, the woman raises herself on her hands and knees. She’s wobbly on her feet, but manages to walk outside, supported by her boyfriend’s arm. The couple assures the firefighters they can safely walk the few blocks to their hotel.

Turns out, her boyfriend was a doctor, and she was being, shall we say, dramatic. Kyle says his tests showed that she was conscious and able to control her reactions.

Why in the world would anyone pretend to be unconscious? It happens often enough that Kyle and Freeland take it as just one more aspect of humanity that cannot be explained.

Kyle, who has been with the department 16 years, returns to the station and his foil-covered dinner. It’s 7:17 p.m. The aid car will have six more runs before midnight, but circumstances have allowed Kyle and the rest of the firefighters on duty downtime to finish dinner, watch some of the North Carolina vs. Duke basketball game and tell stories.

Earlier, firefighter Ken Egeck said he tries to forget the terrible things he’s seen in his 35 years with the department. He’s still shaken by the call with the 1-year-old boy who tipped over a deep fryer.

“It’s not good to keep those kinds of memories,’’ he says. “It’ll mess you up. You see awful stuff. It’ll give you nightmares.”

And so tonight, it’s talk about monorail rescues and the unfortunate revival of the down jacket, which is a problem when protocol sometimes requires firefighters to cut off clothing so patients can be tended to.

Kyle recounts one call where he turned around to see his partner wielding scissors, about to cut off a man’s down vest.

It’s like time slowed down, he says, as he moved toward his partner, waving his arms and yelling, “Nooooooooo!” Too late. “There were so many white feathers in the air, it looked like it was snowing.”

The men erupt in laughter. “Remember the time … ”

And so it will go until the next alarm goes off, a brief respite before someone else needs them.