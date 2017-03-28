Soup-swap parties are simple: Make and bring your soup, and take home everyone else’s leftovers.

IT’S SIMPLER THAN preparing for book clubs, longer-lasting than a progressive dinner. If you’re looking for comfort and community — and maybe some new recipes — it’s hard to beat a soup swap.

The idea, one with local roots, is for neighbors and friends to gather, each bringing a batch of a different soup and exchanging containers. Come with six containers of chicken soup, for instance, and leave with a container each of hot-and-sour soup, cream of artichoke, chorizo-clam stew, corn-and-sweet-potato chowder, tomato soup with grilled cheese croutons and stracciatella.

Sound good? It did to cookbook author Kathy Gunst, resident chef for NPR’s “Here and Now” radio show. After all, the big benefit of cooking up a caldron of soup — it lasts for days — turns into a drawback after the third or fourth meal slurping the same flavors. A neighbor in her Maine hometown approached Gunst years back to suggest that a winter soup-swap party would ease the tedium.

The idea spurred creative cooking, Gunst said at a packed Book Larder visit for her book “Soup Swap” (Chronicle Books, $24.95, which includes recipes for all the soups above). It also led to camaraderie and a sense of shared rituals. The benefits spread when Gunst wrote about the swaps a few years ago, as readers formed soup groups with colleagues, workout buddies and others in their circles.

The swaps have been a hot custom even longer in rainy Seattle, where Knox Gardner started an annual soup swap with neighbors in 1998. His experiment went viral when food writers and newspapers picked up the idea, fueling swaps around the country and a National Soup Swap Day (the third Saturday in January). It took a while, Gardner said, “to work out a system that works well and is sustainable.”

At his swaps, he recommends every participant bring six quarts of frozen soups to exchange, as they’re easier to transport and store that way. He doesn’t set any dietary restrictions — groups that set too many rules tend to disband fast, he says — but participants should disclose any ingredients that might be of concern. (Check out soupswap.com for more on his swapping advice.)

Gunst’s group has met monthly during the winter for more than five years, with the prerequisites that there are no dietary restrictions, and that every participant must love to cook. At her swaps, each member brings a pot of soup to sample at dinner, along with a ladle and containers to bring home leftovers. (Rotating hosts provide bread, a side dish and a simple dessert.) Many cooks double their recipes, she said, bringing one pot to heat up and sample at the party and another to ladle into containers at the end of the night. They don’t try to coordinate menus before time, she said — and they’ve never had a duplicate.

Gardner’s and Gunst’s swaps include time for diners to tell the story of the evening’s soup — what it is, what inspired its creation, whether it says anything about the person who made it. That’s the part, as much as the food, that makes for such a warm and nourishing night.

Stracciatella

Makes 10 to 12 tasting portions or 6 to 8 full servings. If you’re making this for a soup-swap party, pack the pot of chicken stock, and carry the other ingredients separately (plus a bowl and whisk) to prepare on-site.

8 cups chicken stock (ideally homemade, or canned low-sodium broth)

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

5 eggs

¾ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

5 cups packed baby spinach or regular spinach, stems removed, washed and thoroughly dried, and thinly sliced

1. In a medium-large stockpot over high heat, bring the chicken stock to a boil, and season with just a touch of salt and a generous grinding of pepper.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and ½ cup of the grated cheese, and season with salt and pepper.

3. Turn the heat to medium, and add the spinach to the pot. As soon as the spinach leaves begin to wilt, use a fork to gradually whisk in the egg-cheese mixture until it resembles shreds. Turn the heat to low, and cook for about two minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning, adding more salt and pepper if needed.

4. Before serving, dust with the remaining grated Parmesan.

From “Soup Swap” by Kathy Gunst