The garden arts festival will celebrate its 20th year at Legion Memorial Park June 9-11.

THE ONLY THING as exciting as finding a spectacular new plant for your garden is scoring a magnificent, one-of-a-kind work of garden art, and the place to do both is at Sorticulture.

In its 20th year, the three-day garden arts festival is held in beautiful Legion Memorial Park, overlooking Port Gardner Bay in Everett. At the festival, you’ll find unique, handcrafted garden art by more than 100 regional artists: everything from classical to whimsical, including fountains, trellises, mosaics and sculptures.

The artists vary from year to year, but treasures I’ve brought home from past festivals include colorful glass flowers; a leaf-shaped bird bath; a number of cement and pottery statues (including separate busts of both ends of a pig); and, coolest of all, a scary concrete crocodile head that peeks from under a bush to shock the living tweedle out of anyone who spots it.

Sorticulture What: The Sorticulture garden arts festival. When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. June 9; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 10; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 11. Where: Legion Memorial Park in Everett. Cost: The event is free. Transportation, parking: Parking on festival grounds is reserved for individuals with ADA-accessible parking permits, but there is free parking in designated lots at Everett Community College at 901 N. Broadway. A five-minute shuttle ride departs every 15 to 20 minutes. The festival provides a package storage and pickup area. More information: For hours, directions, a list of artists and plant vendors, musicians and more, visit everettwa.gov/823/Sorticulture-Garden-Arts-Festival.

When it comes to plants, 22 specialty nurseries offer an exceptional variety of trees, shrubs, perennials and annuals, including a great selection of rare and unusual ones. A few of the extraordinary plants I’ve brought home from the festival over the years:

• Arisaemas (Jack in the pulpit), with mottled, snakelike stems and exotic hooded flowers;

• Pelargonium ‘Mabel Grey’, the most fragrant of all scented geraniums;

• Calycanthus raulstonii ‘Hartlage Wine’, a deciduous shrub featuring stunning wine-red flowers; and

• what has become one of my all-time favorite shrubs, the extremely rare Quercus dentata ‘Pinnatifida’ (Japanese emperor oak), a low-growing oak sporting such deeply divided leaves, anyone who sees it thinks it’s a fern.

There’s a lot more going on at Sorticulture than shopping. There are three attractive display gardens and 10 informational booths, where you can get expert advice from WSU Master Gardeners, WSU Master Livestock specialists, the Noxious Plant Board, Northwest Perennial Alliance and local garden clubs.

There are free activities for the kids and an animal-shelter booth where kids can meet puppies available for adoption. (Don’t take your kids by that booth unless you’re prepared to go home with a new canine companion.)

Of course, there are plenty of vendors serving up all kinds of tasty food, and in keeping with the festival spirit, more than 100 musicians to keep the atmosphere swinging.

Finally, if all the shopping and lectures tire you out, take a break at the wine garden. It’s located close to the entertainment stage, so you can relax and enjoy the music. If you happen to be in there when I’m on stage at 2 p.m. Saturday, make sure to partake in an adult beverage or two during my talk. It’s nice to have people in the audience who think my stories are extra funny!