Pearl Jam is the latest inductee with Seattle connections. But what about Soundgarden?

On Sunday, in Pacific NW magazine, we took a look at the first year of Pearl Jam, the latest addition to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Seattle or Puget Sound roots. There have been others — but maybe not as many as you think. Hey, Hall monitor Jann Wenner: Ever heard of Soundgarden? Alice in Chains? The Sonics?

Following is a list of musicians with Seattle-area connections in the Hall, along with the year they were inducted. (I can’t guarantee I didn’t forget a band’s keyboard player who lived here for six months, or a producer who was born in Kent then moved away. If you know of someone I left out, please add him or her or them to the comments. Or, if you have an opinion about other Seattle-area musicians who should be in but aren’t, let us know. Remember, their first recording has to be at least 25 years old to be eligible.)

Jimi Hendrix, 1992

Greatest guitar player ever? It’s debatable, I suppose, but he’s on a very short list of candidates. Born and raised in Seattle, Jimi was spotted occasionally at Garfield High School, where, before dropping out and joining the Army, he led the Bulldogs to the 1961 state basketball title (just kidding about that last part).

The Ventures, 2008

The powerful Tacoma instrumental band was a huge influence on guitar players. The Ventures’ biggest hits came during the 1960s, including a cover of “Walk, Don’t Run” and the “Hawaii Five-O” theme.

Duff McKagan, Guns N’ Roses bassist, 2012

The Roosevelt High School dropout has done all right for himself. He’s a prolific musician and writer, best known for his work with Guns N’ Roses, which recorded perhaps the best debut album in rock ’n’ roll history. Go ahead; name a better one.

Heart, 2013

This group started in Bothell — without the Wilson sisters. Of course, it was after Ann, then Nancy, joined that the band started writing and recording songs that made it Hall of Fame-worthy. Ann and Nancy were born in California, but moved here as kids and grew up in Bellevue.

Quincy Jones, 2013

The jazz trumpeter and producer/conductor/composer extraordinaire has won 28 Grammy Awards, including a Legend Award. He was born in Chicago but moved to Bremerton as a child, then Seattle, where he grew up in the Central District and graduated from Garfield High School. He returned to the school in 2008 to dedicate the Quincy Jones Performance Center on campus.

Nirvana, 2014

Well, it’s an Aberdeen band, really. But it’s hard to overstate Nirvana’s influence, no matter the hometown.

Alan White, Yes drummer, 2017

The only English-born musician on our Seattle list was inducted Friday with Yes, part of the same Hall of Fame class as Pearl Jam. White moved to the Seattle area years ago and plays with his band and other area musicians at local shows, including the annual Newcastle Days event. He and his wife, Gigi, are active in the Seattle arts community. Among other things, they’re on the board of directors for Music Aid Northwest.