Denny Hill finally was leveled in 1931, but high-rises have climbed higher than the hill that existed before it was cut down and dumped into Elliott Bay.

I CAME UPON this week’s revealing pair of historical photos in the mid-1970s during my initial visit to the Seattle Engineering Department’s photo lab at City Hall. Both were given curt captions at their bottom-left corners, identifying this public work as Denny Hill No. 2 Regrade.

The two photos reveal “before” and “after” panoramas of the final humbling of Denny Hill between 1928 and 1931. (Last week’s feature gave another point of view on that last regrade, with a photo taken in 1930.)

The digging for Denny Hill Regrade No. 1, a three-part process, began in 1903 (there were also two previous regrade projects of Denny Hill, in the 1880s and ’90s). In 1911, the cutting paused for 17 years before resuming in 1928 with Denny Hill Regrade No. 2. By pulling a lever, Seattle Mayor Frank E. Edwards scooped the last electric shovelful on Dec. 9, 1930.