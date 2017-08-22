Local classes sell out quickly, thanks to more and more people hungry for culinary skills (and possibly camaraderie).

A THREE-HOUR CLASS on cooking from the farmers market sounded tempting at The Pantry, but it sold out weeks in advance — each of the three nights it was offered.

Korean barbecue classes were on the menu the next three days — but they also sold out. Two of those days, The Pantry also offered a session on heirloom tomatoes … again, sold out. The final evening, a two-day class simultaneously began on the science of meat, studying techniques like curing and smoking while cooking recipes like fried chicken wings with dark soy caramel and spicy bok choy. As you’ve guessed by now, it sold out.

Fans of the Ballard cooking school know they need to act as fast as an Adele fan clicking for concert tickets if they want to snag a spot when classes are posted online. Even an expansion last year barely dented the demand.

When the Pantry opened in 2011, “I didn’t visualize it being so much of a traditional cooking school,” says owner Brandi Henderson, who had previously worked as the pastry chef at Delancey restaurant next door. “I pictured more programs … community and political activism, food swaps, potlucks.”

But Seattleites, to her surprise, had “an insatiable appetite” for learning how to cook.

At one level, excellent cooking classes have been available in Seattle for decades. For just a few examples, we’re the site of the nation’s first Sur La Table, which has in-store classes; the Blue Ribbon Cooking School was founded here in 1995, and PCC Natural Markets has offered classes for more than 25 years.

In recent years, interest has heated up along with Seattle’s rising population. Even during the recession — maybe because of it — seats were snapped up when chefs began teaching techniques, and how home cooks could master their favorite recipes.

Restaurateur Tom Douglas led the pack with sold-out cooking classes that included a weeklong summer culinary camp for $3,000 per person. He went on to open The Hot Stove Society cooking school at the Hotel Andra in 2014. Classes on topics from pasta to soup dumplings to three-day “food-lovers’ weekends” are still hot tickets.

Why the intense interest?

“People have more money,” notes Bridget Charters, the school’s culinary director and chef/instructor. And business clients make up a significant percentage of customers, with corporations looking for team-building exercises and client rewards.

But the students aren’t just newcomers with high-tech salaries. Charters, who researched cooking schools around the country before Hot Stove opened, says she thinks Seattle had a shortage of hands-on lessons. People of all backgrounds, she says, children to seniors, are interested in gaining the skills to cook at home — in a way that’s fun as well as practical.

“Our motto is confidence in the kitchen,” she says.

At the Pantry, pizza and pie classes get booked immediately, as does ramen. Some topics aren’t as sexy, such as marinating — or cooking with “off cuts” like sweetbreads, a hard sell. “We still offer it, because I think it is so cool and interesting and important,” Henderson says.

Henderson, who worked for years as an architect before her culinary jobs, says the business began as a project for her in a business class.

“I was going on gut,” she says recently in the kitchen, moving pans of strawberries to the oven to roast for a refugee fundraising dinner.

“I was going on what I wanted … a school to reflect the way my generation of friends were cooking.” More informal, less “beef Wellington.”

What’s surprised her, beyond the pent-up demand, is that, “Seattle is sort of a shy city,” she says.

“I’m surprised how many people email or call to ask, ‘Can I come alone?’ … We’ve had couples that met at the classes, or people who have been adopted by older couples.”

Pantry dinners always start with a cocktail hour, Henderson says, where people stand around and nervously sip their drinks before sitting at the long communal tables.

“By the end of it, you can hear the volume go up and up and up,” she says. “By the end, everyone’s passing things and exchanging business cards and phone numbers, and we’re like, ‘Yes.’ ”