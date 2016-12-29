Catching up: Almost 2 years after a fatal shooting in Pasco, the county coroner has launched an inquest.

Original magazine story: Aug. 28, 2016

Nearly two years after Mexican national Antonio Zambrano-Montes was fatally shot by Pasco Police officers, a coroner’s inquest cleared the three officers involved in the incident.

The inquest, held in December, found that the officers were justified in using deadly force against Zambrano-Montes on the evening of Feb. 10, 2015. He was reportedly throwing rocks at motorists and the officers and behaving erratically. Officers fired 17 rounds at him.

The incident, which was caught on video, set off protests in the city’s majority Hispanic community who believed police used excessive force, and it led to calls for reforms in the department’s policies and practices.

Local, state and federal prosecutors have all declined to push for charges against the officers.

But in late August, the U.S. Justice Department recommended the Pasco Police hire more Hispanics, Spanish speakers and women. It also urged the department to improve its training in the use of force.